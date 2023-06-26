Grand opening for Summerland winery tasting room after putting in years of work

Photo: Casey Richardson Alysha Harker, Oak Estate Winery owner, celebrates the opening of their tasting room on Sunday.

After multiple years of sprucing up their location into the dream property, a Summerland winery celebrated the grand opening of its tasting room on Sunday.

Oak Estate Winery, which was previously Evolve Cellar's location, was bought over three years ago and since then the team has spent time getting the vines up to standard and hosting dozens of weddings and events.

Last year, the winery celebrated the release of its first vintage.

"It's been three years of a labour of love. When we purchased the property, it was a little bit rundown and needed a lot of work and a lot of love so that we can be able to portray the vision that we have today," Alysha Harker, Oak Estate Winery owner said.

"We were so busy with weddings that we couldn't open up the tasting room and it's always been a dream of mine. And so today's kind of another one of my dreams come true."

Harker has spent her time involved in different roles in the winery industry, but her dad was the one who encouraged her to jump into running a winery.

The privately owned winery is truly a family-owned and operated business, which Harker said she hopes guests see when people come into the tasting room and have the owners that are there talking to them about the wines.

"We just want you to come, hang out and relax and really get to look over the view and experience what we have."

The theme behind the winery is inspired by Santorini, Greece.

"Everybody that views our property says 'Oh my gosh, it looks like your properties are from Greece.' And so we really wanted to go with that very relaxed ocean feeling," Harker added.

"So we do three varietals specific Riedel crystal glasses, and we used decanters here at the sit-down tasting, so very VIP style, everyone that comes in feels very relaxed and comfortable. So not too bougie but really gets to enjoy what we have."

Oak Estate Winery will be open for tastings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days they aren't booked out for special events or weddings.

For more information on Oak Estate Winery or to inquire about bookings or private tastings, visit their website here.

Photo: Casey Richardson

Photo: Oak Estate Winery