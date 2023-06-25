Highway 97 to close Sunday evening for Summerland rockslide site blasting

Photo: Don Gemmell The blast on the slope above Highway 97 in Summerland on Thursday.

Another blast will take place on Sunday night, closing Highway 97 through Summerland.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure began work in the area after a rockslide closed the roadway at the beginning of May.

The scheduled road closure will take place on Highway 97 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An initial blast went ahead on Thursday, successfully bringing down larger material on the slope face.

Tonight's blast will complete the remedial slide works.

Since the initial slide on May 15, the highway has experienced ongoing closures and detours. The collapse of the clay bluff adjacent to Highway 97 covered all four lanes, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure stated during last month’s geotechnical assessments that their crews determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic meters of unstable material on the slope above the highway needing to be safely brought down.

"The ministry has been gradually bringing down slope material in a safe controlled manner through a combination of the airbag technique, in which airbags are lowered into tension cracks of unstable material and inflated to expand the cracks and dislodge material, and rock scaling," MoTI said in a statement to Castanet.

On June 5, another slide occurred approximately 200 meters north of the original site.

According to the ministry's estimates, the project is expected to be finished by mid-July, with a goal to restore two-way traffic by the end of next week.