Truck parked in driveway involved in hit-and-run Saturday afternoon

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton resident says he was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

Craig tells Castanet that his truck was parked at his home near Edmonton Avenue when it was rammed by a driver who then fled the scene.

"After the guy blasted down Edmonton Avenue, he veered into my yard, smashed my truck, and then took off. About half a block away is where the guy ended up parking his vehicle in somebody's yard and then running away. That is when they put the hunt on with the dogs," he said.

Police descended on Government Street just after 1:15 p.m. with several cars and a canine unit.

"There was a ball tournament going on, and I was told the guy was doing 140-150 km/h down the street. I was told it was a stolen vehicle."

Craig says a police report has been filed.

Craig's truck has extensive damage to the driver's side door and mirror.

It's unknown if the suspect has been caught.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.