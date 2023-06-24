Joan Phillip, Penticton Indian Band member, elected MLA in Vancouver

Photo: @NdpJoan / Twitter Joan Phillip campaigning

Penticton Indian Band member Joan Phillip has easily won election as a BC NDP MLA in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant.

In a byelection Saturday, Phillip received almost 68 per cent of the vote. The riding was previously held by former cabinet minister Melanie Mark and was considered an NDP stronghold.

Phillip, 70, is the lands manager for the Penticton Indian Band and is married to Union of BC Indian Chiefs president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip. Joan and Stewart live in Penticton, but also have an apartment in the Vancouver-Mount Pleasant riding.

“I’ve got a soft spot for the Downtown Eastside,” she said in an interview with Glacier Media before the election.

“My father was Tsleil-Waututh, and I grew up in North Vancouver and Vancouver, and particularly in the Downtown Eastside. My children went to school in Britannia, and I worked at the Vancouver Indian Centre and outreach alternate school, which is based out of the First United Church at Hastings and Gore.

“So I still have a connection to this community. It seemed like a very good fit.”

Phillip ran twice unsuccessfully for the federal NDP in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding in 2019 and 2021.

In another byelection Saturday, NDP candidate Ravi Parmar was elected with 53 per cent of the vote in the southern Vancouver Island riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca — last held by former premier John Horgan.

Horgan attended the victory celebration at the NDP's Langford-Juan de Fuca campaign headquarters, where he took pleasure in posting the election results on chalkboard at the front of the room.

The Conservative Party of B.C., who did not run candidates in either riding in the 2020 provincial election, placed second in Langford-Juan de Fuca, with local realtor Mike Harris receiving almost 20 per cent of the vote.

Both ridings have been vacant since late March following the departures from the legislature of Horgan and Mark.

with files from The Canadian Press and Rob Shaw