Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland asking for animal sponsorship to help make a difference

Casey Richardson

A Summerland animal rescue is looking for people to help out all the animals on their farm who can't go to forever homes, but still need love and care.

"Have you ever wanted to make a difference in one animal's life? A great way to do so is through sponsorship. This helps cover the medical, food and other care and cost that goes into one animal, which relieves a lot of burden for the sanctuary," Critteraid Animal Sanctuary animal care team member Jess Byer said.

"You don't have to take a cow home and put them in your front living room."

Byer added by signing up to make a monthly donation makes a huge difference.

"You get a certificate of sponsorship, we're gonna do our best to get paw prints photos and hoof prints if we can. This comes with quarterly updates and the feeling of knowing that you're making a huge difference for one animal."

If you're interested in learning more about the sponsorship program, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]