Summerland council to discuss lowering pricey water meter requirement

Following public backlash and an open house consultation with the public, Summerland council will be considering staff's recommendation on Monday to lower the price for the (DSS) domestic secondary service metering.

The changes planned for domestic properties in Summerland have been proposed since June 2019, when pit meters were found that they needed to be installed at the owner’s expense at $2,300, or be decommissioned.

Then in August 2020, letters were sent to DSS customers, with an updated cost of $3,500.

The project was put on pause until February 2023, due to COVID-19 and staff turnover delays, before renewed Council direction came forward to implement the previous metering program.

A letter from the municipality went out in February to the domestic properties, explaining that the District of Summerland would be moving forward with a long-planned process to either remove or meter all secondary services for water on these particular properties.

This resulted in residents receiving a letter offering options to disconnect the secondary service at no cost to them or have the district install meters at the owner's cost of $3.5K, either combining the primary and secondary meters or just installing an extra one for the secondary source.

In mid-March, the deadline was been extended for 240 Summerland properties that had been given the options.

Council then directed staff in March to put a pause on the matter and host an open house with DSS owners.

In staff's report to council, they said the open house occurred on June 6 and all DSS customers were mailed letters with an invitation to attend.

The open house was recorded to be well attended with seating for 150 people.

"The seating area was full with some participants standing. The open house started at 6 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m...The open house included an “open mic” session that lasted for 2 hours."

Staff said three main themes were heard during the open house, which included:

Meter Costs: “The District of Summerland owns the water meters and by extension, the homeowner should not have to pay for them” (meter costs should be $0 for the customer).

Unknown Billing Costs: “DSS customers do not have metered water and therefore worry how much their water consumption will be, and need time to adjust”.

Maintain a Special DSS Rate – “In consideration of their historical low-cost rate, and that some irrigation systems are designed for this type of water service (as well as domestic food production considerations), Council should give a rate that is between the domestic rate and the agricultural rate”.

Based on direct feedback from DSS customers and open house feedback, staff are proposing that residents are given the options with following adjustments:

Disconnect DSS service with no charge to the customer OR

Meter DSS service with surface meter, including a fee of $1,000, with added mock bills for a period of time ( TBD) and the rate structure options to be brought forward at a future meeting

The balance of the costs covered by the District is an estimated $425,000.

Council will discuss the proposed plans on Monday.