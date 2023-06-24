Penticton's Lakeshore Drive and downtown packed with crowds for weekend festivals

Casey Richardson

Crowds have descended onto Lakeshore Drive in Penticton on Saturday for hot rods and hot shows.

The peach city beach cruise and Penticton’s Elvis Festival have taken on the main stretch along Okanagan Lake for a weekend full of activities.

The classic car show boasts more than 800 vintage, collector, hot rod and custom vehicles from all around Western Canada and the United States.

Each evening, Gyro Park will be a hub of entertainment, with vendors and a beverage garden. For the full schedule, head to their website here.

Elvis is alive and well in Penticton too, at the popular annual Elvis Festival. The outdoor portion of the event is taking place at Okanagan Lake Park.

Amateur and professional elite tribute artists are going head to head this weekend with competition performances.

Sunday boasts the gospel show and pancake breakfast, along with the final round for competitors at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. For the full schedule, head to their website here.

Both events run through Saturday night and into Sunday evening.

The SOEC is also busy this weekend as the centre for the 2023 Pow Wow Between the Lakes.