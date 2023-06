Photo: Contributed

Police have descended on Government Street in Penticton Saturday, with several cars and a canine unit on scene.

Multiple police vehicles are at a residence in the 1000 block. Uniformed officers on foot were seen patrolling with a canine further south along Government, in the area of the IGA.

Another police vehicle with lights flashing was seen stationed south of the gas station in the same strip of Government Street.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.