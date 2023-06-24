Highway 97 to close Sunday evening for Summerland rockslide site blasting

Photo: Don Gemmell The blast on the slope above Highway 97 in Summerland on Thursday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be conducting another blast in the area of a recent landslide that will close Highway 97 briefly through Summerland on Sunday.

AIM Roads shared that there will be a scheduled road closure to complete remedial slide works on Highway 97 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

An initial blast explosion went ahead on Thursday, successfully bringing down larger material on the slope face.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said during last month’s geotechnical assessments that their crews determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material on the slope above the highway needing to be safely brought down.

"The ministry has been gradually bringing down slope material in a safe controlled manner through a combination of the airbag technique, in which airbags are lowered into tension cracks of unstable material and inflated to expand the cracks and dislodge material, and rock scaling," MoTI said in a statement to Castanet.

Since the initial slide on May 15, the highway has experienced ongoing closures and detours. The collapse of the clay bluff adjacent to Highway 97 covered all four lanes, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

To enhance safety and increase the area for debris containment, construction of a lock-block retaining wall started on May 23. The reopening of additional lanes was dependent on a geotechnical assessment conducted by the MoTI.

On June 5, another slide occurred approximately 200 meters north of the original site.

According to the ministry's estimates, the project is expected to be finished by mid-July, with a goal to restore two-way traffic by the end of next week.

For the time being, the highway continues to operate with single-lane alternating traffic. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, there will be intermittent closures, resulting in 20-minute delays for travellers.

AIM Roads reminds all boating spectators to keep away from the site shore by at least 300 meters/1000 feet, to give their crews plenty of room to work and keep everyone safe.