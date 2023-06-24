'Rewarding, empowering': Pow Wow Between the Lakes begins in Penticton with participants from all over North American

Casey Richardson

For the first time, the Four Seasons Cultural Society is hosting its annual Pow Wow within Penticton city limits, with the grand entry and welcoming ceremony on Friday night.

The Society announced the 2023 Pow Wow Between the Lakes in January, with the theme for the event held at the South Okanagan Events Centre as "Healing the Nation."

The society shared that the theme is intended to bring together the eight bands of the Okanagan Nation Alliance in celebration of Sylix culture and resilience.

Haley Regan, head of volunteers with the society said the Pow Wow committee has been meeting almost every Wednesday since August, putting in hours fundraising, selling tickets and gathering volunteers to sign up.

She said she got emotional seeing the grand entry from the stage and all of their hard work come to fruition.

“This is a multi-generational project. This is a multi-generational dream. So we have come so far from having it on our ball fields to our school and now at the SOEC,” she added.

“[It’s] rewarding, empowering, amazing, uplifting, heartening. It's just the most incredible feeling. And it's so hard to figure out a descriptive word to describe that.”

The weekend promises many highlights in addition to the traditional dancing and drumming competition.

Regan said this weekend will be an “amazing display of culture and resilience and pride of who we are and where we come from.”

Friday night held the grand entry, followed by Men’s Chicken Dance Special, with the Battle Song, Straight Song and Sneak Song, finishing with multiple age groups of Intertribal Competitions.

“[Saturday] is going to be absolutely amazing. We have Nicole and Tyrone, our head man and head woman, they have their traditional wedding on the Pow Wow floor after the grand entry tomorrow. We've also got a graduation special. So any grads—certificate diploma, high school, university, post-secondary, trades, anything—please come and join us that's going to be sponsored by Okanagan College and we're going to give the chance for some grads to walk away for some cash for school,” Regan added.

“We've got our two-spirited special as well. And on Sunday, we've got all of our tiebreakers and we've also got our overdose and addictions awareness round dance, and I am really hoping that everybody comes and joins us for that round dance. Because overdose and addictions affect all of our lives, whether it's directly or indirectly. And we all know someone who's been affected by it.”

The event is seeing participants from all over the United States and across Canada.

“It's really like a North American Pow Wow. And that is the best result that we could have ever hoped for. Honestly, I don't want to put a cap on how many participants we're gonna have, because I think we're going to break records here.”

Competitors for the weekend are dressed in full regalia, and as Regan explains, different dances with different outfit components can hold specific meanings.

“The jingle dress dance, those cones are to spread healing throughout the nation to everybody. In Women's traditional, [they] have shawls that they carry on their arms, and that's to blanket their family and protect their family. Men's Grass, we actually do a call out for men's grass dancers prior to the grand entry, and that's to sweep away and cleanse the floor and make sure that we have a safe space and a healthy space to dance in,” she said.

The event is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend.

Regan said this is a time to be open-minded and to learn new songs and traditions.

“Please come and join us for this Pow Wow. It is an incredible event. This is a historic event. We would love to have you join us, participate in our culture, and learn from us,” she added.

“It's one thing to say that you support truth and reconciliation. It's another thing to participate in it.”

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door of the SOEC.

For the full events schedule, click here.