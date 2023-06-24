Summerland Museum & Archives Society share how lack of Indigenous archives point to the exclusion from history

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Members of the Penticton Indian Band setting up camp near Summerland around 1900

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society recognized a gap in its archives of Indigenous history, sharing that the lack of information collected decades ago points to how history was recorded unequally during this time.

"Yesterday was National Indigenous Peoples Day, and in fact, the month of June is National Indigenous Peoples History Month, so this week we would like to celebrate the rich heritage of Summerland's Indigenous community in our Throwback Thursday post," they wrote in their post.

Two photographs were shared, one of the members of the Penticton Indian Band setting up camp near Summerland around the turn of the century and one in the 1930s of an unnamed Indigenous mother with an unnamed child.

The museum said while they do give a small insight into the culture of the Syilx People, whose unceded and ancestral land they inhabit, they also demonstrate exactly why Canada needs a National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"Most of the photographs in our archives come with a story - we have names, dates, places, and events. We know the history of those pictured; how they lived, who they married, their jobs, leisure activities - the narrative of their lives," they added.

"Yet with these photographs, we have no details. We have no names and no stories. Whoever it was that took these photos did not record the narrative of their subject."

They said these actions are an example of the Indigenous community being excluded from history and have been for a long time.

"That is why it is so important for historians and museums to reexamine the past and give Indigenous, and other minority, groups a voice and a place in history. There is a lot of work to do, but hopefully, as a community, we can move toward Truth and Reconciliation."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.