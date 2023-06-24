Ukrainian immigrant family thankful to Summerland community who welcomed them and helped start new business

Photo: Julia Borysenko

A Ukrainian family new to the South Okanagan is full of gratitude for the community stepping up to make them feel welcome and help them open their new business offering a taste of home.

Julia Borysenko and her family moved to Summerland from Ukraine nine months ago, starting their journey to make a new life in Canada.

She and her husband, a pastry chef, had owned a confectionary in Ukraine, but when they arrived, they had to seek work.

They met a woman who introduced them to Shannon and Claude Ferlizza of Zia's Stonehouse Restaurant, an iconic Summerland institution.

"The owners showed us this place on Victoria road, across from the post office in Summerland, they said 'Maybe you want to open your own cafe?'" Borysenko said.

"They helped us with a lot of equipment and renovations and all of that stuff, they are amazing people."

Borysenko said other community members stepped up to help out too, and the Sunflower Ukrainian Cafe was born.

They have already had a soft opening, serving things like traditional Ukrainian cakes, pastries, profiteroles, eclairs, breakfast coming soon, and sandwiches and salads for lunch plus Ukrainian appetizers.

"And we have very good coffee," Borysenko added with a laugh.

Once a week, they will be offering a fully Ukrainian lunch via pre-orders, with foods like borscht, pierogis, cabbage rolls and other traditional treats.

Saturday, July 1 — the family's first Canada Day — is their grand opening, and they hope to welcome as many members of the public who want to stop by.

Borysenko said her family wants to share their gratitude to the community, and everyone who helped them get their feet on the ground in their new home.

"It's very important for us to say thank you," Borysenko said, addressing everyone who offered assistance.

"You should know that you helped us move forward, don't give up and make your life sweeter."

Find the Sunflower Cafe at 13229 Victoria Road North in Summerland, join them at noon Canada Day for their grand opening, and follow their creations and story on Instagram here.

Photo: Instagram @sunfloweruacafe One of the creations by the Sunflower Cafe