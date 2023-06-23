Town of Princeton reminds residents to be on alert for defensive doe mule deer

Photo: WildsafeBC/ P. Sulzle

The town of Princeton is warning of ongoing encounters with aggressively defensive doe mule deer occurring in local areas.

The town said deer who are now with fawns can attack even when unprovoked.

"Dogs are especially triggering for deer as they resemble their natural predators of wolves and coyotes."

According to the BC government website, "in some cities and towns, increasing deer numbers have become a safety concern. Aggressive deer have attacked people and pets, and vehicle accidents involving deer in urban areas are on the rise. Deer also attract potentially dangerous predators, like cougars."

The town is asking people to avoid conflict with deer during this fawning season by staying a safe distance away and changing course if they have a dog and see deer up ahead.

Bear Spray is an effective deterrent for an imminent deer attack.

If you experience conflict with deer or other wildlife, please report it to the Conservation Officer Service RAPP line 1-877-952-7277.

Reporting to RAPP informs public education, identification and history of offending wildlife and threat assessment.

For more info on deer, bear spray and conflict prevention, reach out to WildSafeBC Coordinator Carolyn at [email protected]