New cocktail lounge and tasting bar Wildflower Distilling Co. opens doors in Penticton

Wildflower Distilling Co. has opened its doors on the corner of Martin Street and Nanaimo Avenue, after spending the last month finishing up the final touches after announcing the arrival of their shop.

Sunny Mehta, the owner, operator and 'liquor baron,' as he refers to himself, purchased the distillery, previously Old Order Distillery, at 270 Martin Street.

Mehta wanted to create a new style of cocktail bar and distillery in town that complimented what was already in the area.

"We officially opened on Wednesday as a soft open. We literally just opened the door and put a sign outside," he said.

"I'm hoping this place becomes somewhere you come for great alcohol, come pick up some excellent vodka, some excellent gin. We're gonna have some amazing seasonals, we're gonna be doing a blackberry gin in another few months. Come in for some really great drinks, some nice conversation, and some good memories."

Mehta said he has been cranking up production for the liquors, as liquor stores, other restaurants and spas started purchasing the bottles.

"Right now our gin or vodka are in full production ... in another month, we will have our limoncellos. Our coffee liqueur should be ready in about another two months," he added.

Opening ahead of the big festival weekend, Mehta said he's excited for locals and tourists to come wandering in. He's sad he won't be able to make it out to Elvis Festival but has been playing Elvis tunes all day Friday to join in on the fun.

The cocktail bar has a limited menu, meant to compliment the signature cocktails and add a different vibe to the area.

"One of the gentlemen who works here is a chef. He picks the cheeses, meats, all that sort of stuff. So everything's hand-picked."

Mehta said over the next six to eight months they will be finishing up the inside and the outside with final details and artwork, but they are open Tuesdays for tastings only, Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and open Thursdays to Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"I start at 11 o'clock for people who want to come in for bottle sales and small tastings. And then at around 1 p.m. depending, we'll be opening the doors for the cocktails and charcuterie," Mehta said.

"Life's too short to drink bad alcohol, so come on in."