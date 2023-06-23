Big weekend in Penticton means road closures, lack of parking

Photo: City of Penticton/Peach City Beach Cruise

It's a big weekend in Penticton with multiple festivals and events in town, and the city is reminding residents to be aware of planned road closures to accommodate the festivities.

The Peach City Beach Cruise, featuring up to 800 vintage, rare and upgraded cars, will take over the Okanagan lakefront starting Friday evening and concluding Saturday.

Lakeshore Drive will be closed to vehicles not involved in the event from Friday to midnight Saturday. Pedestrians are encouraged to walk the route and take in all the cars.

Elvis is alive and well in Penticton too, at the popular annual Elvis Festival. The outdoor portion of the event will be taking place at Okanagan Lake Park.

Parking spots adjacent to the park are closed until Sunday to accommodate setup.

At the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Pow Wow Between the Lakes will be held for the first time at that venue. The public is welcome to attend the historic event.

City staff advise the public to watch for road closures and be aware that parking downtown may be more limited than usual throughout the weekend.

"Residents are encouraged to try transit or use active forms of transportation wherever possible," reads a city press release.

