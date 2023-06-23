Master plan for Okanagan Falls-area parks underway

Photo: RDOS

Parks and recreation spaces are due for an overhaul in the Okanagan Falls region, which will be addressed via the newly-launched Electoral Area D Parks Master Plan project.



The plan, operated by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, will include an assessment of existing parks, facilities, and open spaces as well as consultation with community members, interested and affected parties, and local officials.

The goal is a plan that meets the community's needs, sustainability goals, as well as enhancing the natural and cultural assets of the region.



“The plan aims to provide a clear vision and strategic direction for the development and improvement of parks, ensuring vibrant and inclusive outdoor spaces for residents and visitors alike,” said Matt Taylor, Electoral Area D director, in a press release Friday.



The RDOS is hosting multiple public engagement initiatives, including open house events, a survey, and an online engagement project page, which will go live on Friday, July 7.

The first open house event will be on Thursday, July 6, between 6 and 8 p.m. at Okanagan Falls Elementary School Gym. According to the RDOS, "residents, park users, and other interested parties are invited to attend the open house and provide feedback."

Paper copies of the survey can be sent via regular mail upon request for pickup at the RDOS main office in Penticton or the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre on July 7.



