Two invasive plants with spiked seeds rapidly growing throughout the Okanagan-Similkameen pose 'really big risk' to pets

Casey Richardson

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) is warning pet owners about two invasive plants with spiked seeds that are back out again throughout the valley.

Cheatgrass and puncture vine are a "big risk" to pets, especially dogs out on a walk that can find themselves having a seed embedded in their paw or fur.

On Thursday the OASISS team came out to help the BC SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Community Animal Center in Penticton, which has both plants growing on the roadway where volunteers walk their dogs.

Lisa Scott, executive director for OASISS, said cheatgrass, also known as downy brome is one of the most common invasive plants in the Pacific Northwest.

"So the parts of the plants that hurt the dogs are the seeds or the seed pod. So in the case of cheatgrass, the seeds have a spiny tip to them. This assists the plant with seed dispersal. So that's the part that will go into the dog's paws or ears," she said.

The grass starts out green before later turning red and finally into a sandy brown colour, when the seeds appear and droop down into spikelets.

"In the case of puncture vine, it's actually the seed pod. There are five segments to puncture vine seedpods every segment has two spines that point up," Scott added.

"They are very hard and they're tack-like and they will actually pop bicycle tires, they will go into the soles of footwear. So you can imagine the damage and pain it can inflict on a dog if it goes into its paws."

Puncture vine grows flat on the ground with stems going out in all directions up to 10 feet. A toxin also sits within the seed and will leave the spot sore if pricked.

South Okanagan/Similkameen SPCA Branch Acting Manager Holly Williams said they've had trouble for many years with cheatgrass and now puncture vine popping up.

"We've tried handling it, we typically miss the window in which to do it, we don't have the manpower," she added.

Williams said she looked into finding any organization that helped with invasive species in the Okanagan.

"I reached out to Lisa and she was kind enough to send out some of her team to assess the situation."

A few OASISS volunteers grabbed bags, shovels and gloves to help properly dispose of the plants and the seeds completely covering the grounds near the SPCA.

"Unfortunately, one of the hazards of this area is the cheatgrass. So it can be a problem, we've definitely had dogs that have gotten ear infections from cheatgrass in their ear canal. I've heard of really bad cases where it gets extremely infected, it can go up into their lungs, it can puncture their stomach lining," Williams said.

The volunteers have been working hard to check the animal's paws, in their nose and their ears, but the dogs can be really prone to infection when the spears of this grass embed their way into the fur.

"So it's definitely a really big risk and something we want to deal with," Williams added.

Scott said she was impressed by William's awareness of invasive plants in the area and knew they didn't have a lot of people power to come out and take action.

"We just felt it was a really good opportunity for us to come out and assist with our team of technicians. And also just show the opportunities for partnership because when it comes to invasive species, it's so important that we work cooperatively and work as a team to get the most effective result," Scott added.

"We're really hopeful that this provides an opportunity for dog owners and dog lovers and the community at large to better understand invasive plants, how to identify them and the impact that they can inflict on us, on our pets as well as on the environment. Not only that, there's so much opportunity to take action. The simple step of coming out here today for just a couple of hours is going to do a lot of good for helping out the dogs and the SPCA."

Williams shared her appreciation for OASISS' help, especially being in a location where they don't have many options on where to take them for walks.

"It's so crucial. They really rely on their daily routine so they get walked twice a day by our volunteers. When they don't get the walk, we can certainly tell it leads to increased frustration, and lower welfare in the shelter. It's a stressful place. So it's really important for them to get a break from the shelter, get outside get to sniff around and run on a leash with the people that they love.'

Find out more about spotting and removing invasive plant species in the Okanagan and Similkameen online here.