Man who hurled rocks at highway traffic near Hedley and attempted break-in sentenced to time served

A dangerous late-night situation on Highway 3 last summer near Princeton has led to no more jail time for the man involved.

Dylan Hayes, born in 1994, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Thursday to learn his fate after pleading guilty to charges of mischief and property damage stemming from a bizarre 2022 incident.

Court heard that on June 29, 2022, Hayes interacted with police by asking for a ride to Vancouver, after previously having been ditched on the side of the road by his girlfriend at the time in Keremeos. The pair had been heading to the area to work in orchards.

Keremeos RCMP took him as far as they could via a so-called "courtesy ride," to Hedley.

Later that evening, reports to police started flooding in, "a flurry of calls," about a man by the side of the highway, hurling items including rocks at vehicles, running into traffic, demanding drivers who stopped to take him to Vancouver, and ripping at parts of the cars like side mirrors and windshield wipers.

When police arrived at the scene, the man, later identified as Hayes, was not there.

Shortly thereafter, a nearby local homeowner saw Hayes on his live security feed attempting to break into his home by smashing a chair into the windows.

Police soon picked Hayes up. Hayes threatened to continue his behaviour unless someone gave him a ride to Vancouver.

Crown counsel Nashina Devji said Hayes, who has a criminal record dating back to 2013, needs to be taught a lesson. He also has a specific history of throwing items at traffic, an offence in Vancouver.

"Mr. Hayes really needs to have driven home to him the importance of not posing such a danger to the public," she said, noting the danger Hayes caused by throwing items into highway traffic and running into the road.

The judge agreed.

"It could have caused Mr. Hayes to be struck by a car, injured or killed, [or] other vehicles to crash into each other … there could have been all kinds of circumstances that were much more terrible,” the judge said.

Hayes was sentenced to nine months imprisonment. But, given Hayes' time spent in jail already, that amounted to time served.

Hayes will spend one year on probation. Court heard that he is on the waitlist for Penticton's Discovery House recovery centre, having battled addiction, and that he expresses remorse.

“I am ashamed by my action," Hayes said "The situation could have turned out much worse."