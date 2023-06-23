Traditional Okanagan Indigenous home opens, reclaiming local history and setting up future education opportunities

The Penticton Indigenous community celebrated the completion and opening of the Winter House on Thursday, a project that was key in supporting the revitalization of local Indigenous culture and language.

The traditional Okanagan Winter House was built adjacent to Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School, otherwise known as Penticton Indian Band Elementary School, as a learning centre, classroom, and cultural base.

PIB Education Centre School Administrator and Penticton Indian Band Education Center Principal Joseph Pierre said they have wanted to build a winter house in their community for several years.

“It was one of the goals of our comprehensive community plan from 2012. It was one of those wishlist items, and we've been trying to accomplish that with the wish-list since then,” he added.

In 2019, the PIB received an innovation grant from First Nations Education Steering Committee (FNESC) and funding donations and sponsors from Fortis BC, Interfor, the PIB and Diana Stirling.

“We slowly built this building from 2019 until 2023, we did take a slowdown during the pandemic,” Pierre said, adding that he was overjoyed that they were able to complete the project finally.

“It's incredible that we get to see this. And it's incredible that we are re-energizing our traditional knowledge. We're also contemporizing it by bringing the contemporary into this building as well. We have electricity, we'll have Wi-Fi, those things will be in this building, so we can utilize it.”

The PIB shared that historically, the Okanagan people lived in villages of earth-covered lodges known as “Winter Houses” also known as a “Pit House”. The homes were built partially underground, with a basement-like dug-out and a dome-shaped log framework that was covered with earth.

“??Our winter houses are the traditional houses that we use in the wintertime. The Okanagan people would travel around and come back to their main home bases,” Pierre said.

He added that the structure has been around since immemorial as a traditional home and has been located throughout the Okanagan. As the settler population came into the valley, the indigenous community started to transition to more contemporary homes in the 1900s.

Having the return of such a culturally significant building is a celebration for the community.

“It is reclaiming that history, that tradition, we got caught by a knowledge keeper. Now our builders have that knowledge so they can pass that knowledge on, so they can go and build another one, and train people there,” Pierre said.

The contributions came from Traditional Knowledge Keeper Eric Mitchell from Okanagan Indian Band,

“So it's that loop that we can do, where it's training everyone and bringing back our history and culture. That's one way we're gonna keep it. We are losing it quite quickly because our elders are moving on and they're not here anymore.”

“The more we can work with our elders, and learn things like how to build a building like this, it's just something that that we cherish. But we do understand we're running out of time, and we want to make sure we do those activities so we can keep as much history as we can.”

As a part of the opening ceremonies, the day began with a prayer song and prayers from the Outma Sqilx’w school grade one class before one of the communities oldest elders, Caroline Pierre, did the ribbon cutting with Chief Greg Gabriel.

“So we have our first generation blessing us as well as our oldest in our community during the blessing because it was really from their knowledge that we move forward.”

The project aims to provide educational opportunities for PIB students and the community. In addition, invitations will be given to schools in School District 67 to participate in stories and cultural events hosted in the Pit House.

“The hope for the space is to be a learning space. This is where we can teach our future generations, our stories, our ways of being, we can bring them into where they would learn it traditionally when before contact, this is where we had most of our storytelling and our laws told to our youth,” Pierre said.

“So it's just re-energizing that teaching model here for this building and that's what we're going to utilize it for is connection and going back and pulling that history up to us.”