Police watchdog investigating after officer's vehicle involved in Penticton crash sends one to hospital

The RCMP has called in BC's independent police watchdog after a recent incident in Penticton which resulted in one man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers were called at 3:38 a.m. on Tuesday after a complaint of suspicious vehicles and people in the 100 block of Brooks Place came in.

According to the police, the officers located the two suspects and their vehicles, but both vehicles reportedly fled. Later the vehicles were spotted again by police near Killarney Avenue and Forestbrook Drive before they reportedly fled again.

Officers pursued the vehicles, resulting in one being involved in a single-vehicle collision on Penticton Avenue near Government Street.

RCMP said the male driver was found at the crash scene suffering from serious injuries. He was subsequently transported to the hospital.

"No one else was involved in the collision and there were no other reported injuries," the RCMP added.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking into police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO, no further information will be released by the police.

Penticton RCMP said they are conducting a concurrent investigation into the initial complaint and subsequent collision.