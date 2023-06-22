Cluster of Skaha beach-adjacent motels for sale in Penticton

Photo: Colliers

A cluster of iconic motels along Skaha Lake in Penticton are up for court-ordered sale.

The Beachside Motel, Sunny Beach Motel and Waterfront Inn are available for bids, according to a Colliers real estate listing. The motels have 26, 22 and 20 rooms respectively.

"We don't have a formal asking price," explained listing agent Bill Randall.

"We're providing an extensive amount of due diligence, financials, building reports, sales reports, and with the expectation that purchasers can determine what the value may be, to what the value may be to them."

Randall said the assessed values are "somewhere in the 5.5 million dollar range," but that he anticipates they will sell for "substantially more."

As for the future of the properties, Randall said he thinks it likely someone with a plan to develop a few years down the road will snap them up and continue to operate them in the meantime.

"My guess might be, and I haven't even talked to city, is maybe we've got hotels on the bottom, and then on the top residential ... maybe have a bit more density and a couple more stories on them. So I think down the road, they probably will get developed in some form," Randall said.

Due to it being a court-ordered sale, they have not been able to accept offers yet. The listing needs to be advertised for 45 days before that can happen, which will be next week.

"Towards the end of month we'll definitely consider any offers if they show up and I expect there should be offers."

Find the listing online here.