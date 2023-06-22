BC highway cop facing criminal charges after crashing into civilian vehicle in Okanagan Falls

Photo: Castanet File photo

A BC Highway Patrol RCMP officer has officially been charged with two Motor Vehicle Act violations following a crash that injured the driver and passenger of a pickup truck in Okanagan Falls.

The BC Prosecution Service announced the approval of charges Thursday against Cst. Ian Wetzel-Eden, related to the the collision that occurred on July 10, 2022.

Wetzel-Eden has been charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without due care and attention.

The province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of BC, announced their investigation into the incident last July. That was followed by a report in April of this year.

The incident took place at approximately 7 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue, while the highway patrol officer was responding to an unrelated matter.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were transported to hospital for treatment after the crash.

The BCPS said charges against Wetzel-Eden were approved by an experienced Crown counsel who has no prior or current connection with the officer.

Wetzel-Eden will be back before the courts with the first appearance on this matter on July 19, 2023, in Penticton Provincial Court.

As these matters are now before the courts, the BCPS will not be releasing any additional information or commenting further at this time.