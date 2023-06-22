Legacy Summerland winery for sale at $6.5M

Photo: Chamberlain Property Group

A long-standing legacy Summerland winery is up for sale, for a cool $6.5 million.

Sumac Ridge Winery has been in operation for more than 40 years, reportedly one of the first operating wineries in British Columbia.

It has a 14.43-acre footprint including vineyards, a warehouse, a winery building with tasting rooms and offices, a production area and storage areas.

The winery is up for sale by the Chamberlain Property Group, which bills it as presenting "immense potential for growth and success."

Sumac Ridge was founded in 1979 by legendary Okanagan wine entrepreneur Henry "Harry" McWatters, who died in 2019.

Other McWatters ventures in the valley include See Ya Later Ranch, the Okanagan Wine Academy and Time Winery.

