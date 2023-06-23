Penticton Canada Day fireworks get last-minute green light

Photo: Mike Biden Canada Day fireworks in Penticton in 2018.

Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year, a day packed with activities including celebrations downtown and, with a last-minute approval, fireworks.

Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is excited to welcome the public for the return of festivities at Gyro Park all day long.

On July 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., entertainment for the whole family will rule the park.

Activities will include face painting, a market, food trucks, a bouncy castle, a creative colouring station, a bubble station, and an obstacle course organized by Hoodoo Adventures.

In addition to the classic favourites, the event will introduce new attractions, such as a roaming magician, a whack-a-wall inflatable activity, and a goat petting area.

Local performers will take to the stage, and themed cupcakes will be available.

The City of Penticton and BC Transit have partnered to ensure free transit will be available on Route 5 Main Street and Route 16 Lake to Lake on Canada Day.

To cap off the day, the Penticton Lakeside Resort is pleased to have obtained down-to-the-wire permission to put on a spectacular fireworks show on Okanagan Lake.

General manager Brannigan Mosses said they got the official green light from the Kamloops Fire Centre, which oversees fire bans and guidelines in the region, Friday morning.

"It's great news," Mosses said. "The show will be at 10 p.m., we'll have a houseboat again out on the water in front of the Barking Parrot that will announce it, and the fireworks will be shot in the direction of Okanagan Lake as has happened in the past, so over water, which is a reason we got the approval."

Unfortunately, due to a fire ban put in place earlier this spring during unseasonably warm and dry conditions, all fundraising halted for the show, and they are still around $9,500 short of their goal.

Any interested business or individual sponsors are asked to reach out to help make the fireworks as grand as possible.

"We're trying to do a $30,000 show," Mosses said.

"But it doesn't stop there, we can always go bigger ... we can still get our hands on more fireworks. So if more fundraising efforts come through, that's great!"

The Penticton show will be the biggest official fireworks display in the South Okanagan, following the news that Osoyoos' cherished spectacle will not take place this year.

The show will be visible from public beaches and parks on Okanagan Lake in Penticton. Canada Day revellers are also welcome to stop by the Penticton Lakeside Resort lobby throughout the day to pick up free flags, cake and other goodies.

Any individual or business interested in donating to or sponsoring the fireworks can reach out to Lakeside events coordinator Sarah Welke at 250-493-9752.