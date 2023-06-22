Columbia Elementary School students raise more than $7K for 4 charities

Photo: Alora Campbell Columbia Elementary School Kids compete in a Run-a-thon to fundraise

Students at Columbia Elementary School worked extra hard hosting lemonade stands, taking extra chores and hosting a Run-a-Thon to fundraise for charities close to their hearts this past month.

Alora Campbell, the Autism Education Assistant with School District 67 said the school does a fundraiser every year and this year they did one for a national charity, a provincial charity and also a local charity.

"So our three charities that we picked were OneSky Penticton, BC Children's Hospital and Water First which brings clean drinking water to indigenous communities," she said.

"We also then decided due to some circumstances for our students in our school, that we would also donate $900 to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. So we are actually supporting four charities this year."

In total, the students raised $7,442.40 which will get split amongst the charities.

"They worked really, really hard. They did all this on their own," Campbell added. "We also added a Run-a-Thon to our fundraiser, and we set it up so that we could see how many marathons the school could run because four laps of our route would be one kilometre."

The length of a marathon is just over 42 kilometres, and when the school totalled up all of the laps, they had run 14 marathons.

"These are a really compassionate and caring group of students. And we often show them videos of the different charities that we're supporting. I find that when they see the charities and the people that we will be supporting and helping some of them can either see somebody that they know in that or maybe they've used the services before, and they get really excited about helping out and seeing what good they can do for different communities," Campbell said.

The fundraising is tied into learning throughout the school year as well.

"The students are learning to be resourceful with how to raise the money, they're learning to be compassionate about people in their circumstances, their risk-taking by getting out there and doing the fundraising themselves. Really all of our core learning traits that we learn in school are being put into action with our fundraiser."