Highway 97 will close briefly Thursday due to blasting at Summerland rockslide site

Photo: Kyle Martens File photo of the first slide that occurred on Highway 97 in May

An initial blast explosion in the area of a recent landslide will close Highway 97 through Summerland on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., but officials are hopeful two-way traffic will be restored soon.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said during last month’s geotechnical assessments that their crews determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material on the slope above the highway needing to be safely brought down.

"The ministry has been gradually bringing down slope material in a safe controlled manner through a combination of the airbag technique, in which airbags are lowered into tension cracks of unstable material and inflated to expand the cracks and dislodge material, and rock scaling," MoTI said in a statement to Castanet.

The ministry said their goal is to restore two-way traffic by the end of next week.

The highway has been dealing with closures and detours since the first slide occurred on May 15, when the clay bluff beside Highway 97 crashed down and covered all four lanes of the highway. There were no injuries.

Construction of a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety began on May 23, with MoTI stating the re-opening of additional lanes would happen after a geotechnical assessment was conducted.

A second slide then occurred on the evening of June 5, just 200 metres north of the original.

MoTI said the only impact from the second slide was to the ongoing construction of the retaining wall, where work had to stop while the area was assessed for safety.

The ministry estimates that the project will be completed by mid-July.

In the meantime, the highway remains at single-lane alternating traffic and will have intermittent closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, where travellers can expect 20-minute delays at this time.