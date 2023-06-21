B.C. conservation group turning to crowdfunding to preserve 'key' land in Similkameen Valley

Photo: Nature Trust of BC Nighthawk Grasslands

The Nature Trust of BC has launched a crowdfunding campaign in the Similkameen Valley, hoping to raise nearly half a million dollars to save a "rare" parcel of land for conservation.

The Nighthawk Hills Grasslands, as the 11-acre piece of land is known, is reportedly an area with "critical ecological importance."

Located within Lower Similkameen Indian Band traditional territory, the grasslands contain a connective river corridor, which the Nature Trust says allows endangered wildlife to access water, and is home to at least nine federally-listed at-risk species.

The trust has until the end of the year to purchase the property to conserve it from development in perpetuity and add it to an adjacent 9,364-hectare property that has already been saved for conservation.

“Grasslands provide critical support for biodiversity. Mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles all rely on grasslands. Grasslands cover less than one percent of British Columbia's land area and are one of Canada's most endangered ecosystems. By protecting this land, we ensure that the at-risk species that call it home have a chance to flourish,” said Dr. Jasper Lament, Nature Trust CEO, in a press release this week.

Endangered mammals in the area include the pallid bat, American badger, western harvest mouse, and Nuttall’s cottontail rabbit. At-risk birds include the sage thrasher, barn swallow, common nighthawk, olive-sided flycatcher, yellow-breasted chat, bobolink, bank swallow, and Lewis’s woodpecker.

Reptiles and amphibians also call the area home, such as western rattlesnakes, tiger salamanders and more.

"BC is the most biodiverse province in Canada and land conservation is crucial to ensure that the incredible species that we are so lucky to live alongside are able to survive in perpetuity. Protecting the Nighthawk Hill Grasslands is one important step towards this goal," Lament said.

The non-profit organization needs $425K to complete the purchase.

More information, including how to donate or get involved with the Nature Trust, can be found here.