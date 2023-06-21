Indian bands in Similkameen Valley share public grievance with Copper Mountain Mine acquisition

Photo: Copper Mountain Mine

The Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands are sharing concerns about mining companies in the region not working to maintain good relationships with local First Nations where they operate.

Wednesday is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and the bands decide to voice their frustrations, which reached a fever pitch this week in the Similkameen Valley after they say talks broke down over the acquisition of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and the Copper Mountain Mine near Hedley by Hudbay Minerals Inc.

The open-pit mine has been a staple in the area for generations, and according to the bands, has had "serious impacts" on the Similkameen River and its tributaries.

"USIB and LSIB have been frustrated with the mine for years and the relationship has become increasingly strained," reads a press release from the two bands issued Wednesday.

"Long before the acquisition by Hudbay was announced, both First Nations were already working with [Copper Mountain] to update existing environmental protections and economic terms. Working together, both USIB and LSIB have pushed for better protection and restoration of land and water, recognition, and mitigation of impacts on culture and rights, and a meaningful share of wealth removed from Similkameen lands—consistent with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples."

The bands hope to work with new owners Hudbay, but see the fact that the acquisition was made without an updated agreement with local Indigenous stakeholders on the table as a "familiar disregard" for First Nations rights.

"A lot of the good faith we had has been burnt," said USIB chief Bonnie Jacobsen in the press release.

"Hudbay now owns a mine on our lands, and they need to know how much unfinished business they have inherited. First Nations governments are joint decision makers, and we expect companies on our land to treat us with fairness and respect as the caretakers of our lands and waters since time immemorial. Our lands have never been ceded, surrendered, or sold.”

“We expect all mines in our territory to respect our land, our waters, and our rights as Similkameen peoples," added Mike Allison, LSIB council member.

Castanet has reached out to Hudbay for comment and will update when possible.