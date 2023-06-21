Penticton 'family-oriented' brewery gets council support for later hours

Photo: Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.

Naramata Bench's only brewery may soon be open for business later in the evening, after receiving support from local council.

At Tuesday's meeting, council discussed Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.'s request to increase its operating hours later in the evening to 9 p.m.

Council received dozens of letters from neighbouring businesses and residents, roughly split between those in support of the change, and those opposed.

"I realize there's a stereotype of this type of business, and I'm sure you've read the letters not in support. But if you've been by the brewery, I think we've prided ourselves on being a family-oriented place," said co-owner Scott Breier.

Complaints included concerns over noise, and available parking. Breier said the latter concern is unreasonable, given that they have 13 stalls of parking plus "perfectly legal" street parking on Davenport Avenue.

"I realize that can get tight but as with any rural road with lots of parking, I think people just know to take it slow," Breier said.

Currently they have three different service hours: 7 p.m. for the outdoor patio, 8p.m. for the indoor tasting room and "sunset" for the picnic area, which this time of year is around 9 p.m.

"So technically in part of our licensed area, we can be open till nine but it just obviously makes it really hard to run a business when you have three different service hours," he said, adding many customers have expressed disappointment at the early hour of closure.

After Breier's comments, council discussed the matter.

Coun. James Miller questioned whether a 9 p.m. allowance would be permanent, or whether they could offer a trial. The answer was yes, a change would be permanent for the life of the business.

Miller then voiced his support for the requested change in hours.

"I would just like to make a comment for those who may be opposed to nine o'clock or who are kind of on the fence about it. I'll remind council that it seems that everyone at this table loves Airbnbs, which are in residential neighbourhoods, in the heart of the city that go a lot later, playing in the pool and doing whatever Airbnb patrons do well past nine o'clock," Miller said.

"Here we are [in this case], yes it's a beautiful rural setting, I don't see a tremendous amount of neighbours, and I don't think nine o'clock in a seasonal businesses really that outrageous."

Coun. Isaac Gilbert also voiced support.

"This is coming from someone who doesn't actually drink alcohol. I think the laws that we have around liquor are terrible in this province ... I come from provinces that promoted it with a great culture of hanging out at pubs and, and meeting people and I don't think this province supports it enough," Gilbert said.

"I don't want to see this as being like we're favouring the craft brewery over the wineries. My personal stance on that is if the wineries want to be open till 9 p.m. I'm okay with that as well, because that's within the legal framework of what we have as a bylaw, that quiet time is 10 p.m. And you shouldn't be punishing or restricting businesses."

After lengthy discussion, council voted in favour of extending the liquor service hours to 9 p.m., with Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Coun. Campbell Watt, who had floated an earlier cutoff time, opposed.

The recommendation will now be forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch of the provincial government, which has final say on approval.