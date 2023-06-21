Okanagan cherry crop shaping up to be sweet after challenging early growing season

Casey Richardson

One South Okanagan fruit grower has welcomed the recent cooler weather, helping the cherries nearing harvest to have increased sugar levels and lower acidity.

Balpreet Gill, the operations manager for Gold Star Fruit Company in Oliver, had concerns last month about the impact of unusually high May temperatures on his fruit.

“We were a little bit worried about sizing and other stuff with all the warm weather in May. But now things have cooled down, the fruits really starting to size up and they're starting to get a little bit dark and it's picking really well,” he said.

“We found the first batch of cherries are way sweeter than they normally are and we're super happy with the eating quality.”

Gill said he still estimates that his cherry crop is down about 20 or 30 per cent, with winter’s record-low temperatures hitting farms and orchards across the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Glen Lucas, BC Fruit Growers Association GM, said he expects to see around 10 per cent fewer cherries overall for this season from what he’s hearing from growers, depending on how the rest of the summer weather fares.

“We're going to have a decent crop, it's not going to be one of our largest crops ever,” he added.

“Don't count your eggs before they're hatched. Often I'll get these calls and [they’ll] say, ‘How much fruit are you expecting to be harvested?’ And, the answer is, call me after the season is done, after all the picking is done, because things can change during the season like this rain we're getting this week could have a small impact.”

If the rain is followed by a major spike in temperature with the sun coming out and getting the area really hot right away, it can be hard on the cherries and they can split.

“It does spoil the cherry. We're not expecting that. But that can be something that is a concern. If the cherries aren't ripe, that tends not to be as much of a concern,” Lucas added.

Luckily the few millimetres of rain have been followed by consistent cool temperatures, which is what Gill said he’s hoping to see continue.

“We're hoping the cherries continue to size up and we've got some nice large fruit. We hope to see the continuing trend of cold nights, which will bring up the sugar levels, lower the acidity levels and get a nice kind of dark red or even a purple finish,” he added.

The other challenge this year is the competition from down south.

“This is kind of a funny year, I'm not sure if it's because of global warming or what you might call it. But California has a ridiculously late season, they actually got a little bit of snow and some really cold weather in April. So they're still harvesting fruit down there,” Gill said.

“So now that there is actually availability from three growing regions—normally by this time of year it is just Washington and Canada—but this year, you can buy Washington, California, and B.C. cherries at the store at the same time, and that's putting a little bit of downward pressure on pricing. And the supply is obviously higher because of that.”

Lucas said he expects to see the cherries filling the farmers’ markets and supermarkets this week, hopefully lasting through the summer.

“Oh my gosh, cherry season is hugely expanded. Compared to 25 years ago, it starts earlier. Before it kind of would be around July 1 was the real launch of it. And so here we are more than a week earlier, almost two weeks,” he added.

“Then the end of the season, it's gone, way out. It used to be we would be wrapping up in kind of late July and now cherry season goes right into August, and you can get cherries in early September now.”

Gill said he expects to be picking cherries all the way and carrying them through all the way until the end of August.

“Last year we finished packing and shipping cherries on September 5. We're hoping to have a similar result this year.”

Coming soon after cherries will be the stone fruits.

“We will be into yellow cherries next week and then in the early part of July you'll start seeing B.C. apricots and about the third week of July, you should see B.C. peaches.”

Gill encourages locals and tourists to support local farmers, as it can all come back into the Canadian economy.

“When you buy local, you support your local farmers, someone that's farming in your country, using labour in your country, buying fertilizer here, diesel here, buying the tractor from the local shop and buying their farm pickup truck from the local dealership versus someone out of the country,” he added.

“Cherries are always an exciting time as the first kickoff for fruits. …I think once people see B.C. cherries in stores and at the fruit stands, I'm hoping that customers are happy with the first experience and they continue on with our peaches and [other fruits] going forward.”