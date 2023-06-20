Blasting at Summerland rockslide site will close Highway 97 briefly Thursday

Photo: Tom Horton File photo of the second slide that occurred on Highway 97

Blasting will take place on Highway 97 in Summerland Thursday, part of ongoing slope mitigation work by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

In an update from the District of Summerland on Tuesday afternoon, they said Highway 97 will be closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday for the explosions in the area of a recent landslide. The initial blast is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Airbag and scaling work has been successful in bringing down the slope material so far.

"Larger material on the slope face will require blasting to bring down," the district said in their update.

The highway remains at single-lane alternating traffic and is expected to be so "until further notice," according to MoTI. There is intermittent closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. where travellers can expect 20-minute delays at this time.

MoTI previously told Castanet that geotechnical assessments determined there are nearly 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material on the slope above Highway 97 in Summerland at the site of two recent landslides that will need to come down.

The highway has been dealing with closures and detours since the first slide occurred on May 15, when the clay bluff beside Highway 97 crashed down and covered all four lanes of the highway.

Crews started constructing a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety before re-opening additional lanes after a geotechnical assessment was conducted.



Construction of the retaining wall began on May 23. It was anticipated by the ministry at the time that the wall will take approximately two weeks to complete, subject to weather and site conditions.

But then another slide occurred on the evening of June 5, just 200 metres north of the original.

MoTI said the only impact from the second slide was to the ongoing construction of the retaining wall, where work had to stop while the area was assessed for safety.

"Our geotechnical engineers have also recommended additional measures to strengthen the effectiveness of the retaining wall, so we now anticipate construction will continue for at least an additional week," MoTI said in a statement to Castanet Tuesday.

Once crews have safely brought down the unstable material, the ministry plans to relocate the lock blocks to the shoulder and open the additional lanes.

At this time, there is still no estimate of when Highway 97 could fully reopen.