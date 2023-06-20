Penticton council approves up to $4.1 million in repairs to community centre pool facility

Photo: Castanet Penticton community pool facing pricey repairs.

Penticton city council has approved spending up to $4.1 million for necessary upgrades to the community centre pool, though they hope the total will be much less.

City staff announced last week that a regularly scheduled maintenance period beginning Aug. 12 for the Penticton Community Centre pool will need to be extended by four weeks for necessary repairs to expand the facility's lifetime, with a total expected cost of $650,000.

But since a full review may uncover more upgrades needed, staff sought pre-approval from council Tuesday to use up to $4.1 million to fund any additional work from the emergency asset reserve.

That way, any structural work could get underway immediately.

"Depending on the findings and solutions proposed, the costs will increase and upon completion of the assessment ... staff will provide further updates at that time," said Anthony Haddad, general manager of community services.

The current timeline for completion of work, which currently includes HVAC, plumbing, piping and electrical upgrades along with other general repairs, is early October.

Haddad confirmed there will be no short-term layoffs during the construction period for community centre employees. Other community centre amenities like the gym and multi-purpose rooms are expected to stay open.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee questioned the $4.1 million, which is a ceiling rather than a guaranteed price tag, asking for further explanation to allow public understanding.

"Ideally, we don't look at spending anywhere near that. But until we know the results of the assessment are over the next month or two, [that's when] we'll have a better sense of what those costs are," Haddad explained.

"Once we know the totality of those costs, we will make sure the community and council are aware, regardless of what the costs are."

Haddad further explained that pre-authorization of spending, should it be needed, will allow for a quick turnaround to get the facility open again as quickly as possible.

He added, after a question from Coun. Helena Konanz, that there has been a gap in investment into the facility over the years since it was built, estimating a shortfall of around $4 million over the years since.

It was built in 2010 for approximately $30 million and around $6 million since then has gone to maintenance, improvements and upkeep — apparently, not enough.

"There's a shortfall in the capital investment that should have been made in the facility and then on the operating side as well," Haddad said.

"So there's obviously deficient investment on an ongoing basis into the facility that we need to address in the future."

Council ultimately rallied behind approving the funding.

"We have a major asset like this which is used heavily by the community. [We need to] ensure this job is done right and that we don't have another 10 years down the line that we're in the same place again," said Coun. Isaac Gilbert.

"I understand the sticker shock that is being seen on this and I hope not all of that money gets used, but I hope we have a very proper community centre at the end of this, and pool."

Council voted to approve the motion and will expect to see results from the fulsome review of the facility in September, with an indication of the issues and what needs fixing.