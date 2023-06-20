First steps taken towards possible 1,500-unit housing complex, as Penticton council sends rezoning to public engagement

Photo: City of Penticton Potential vision for complex near Penticton Regional Hospital.

First steps have been taken that could lead to up to 1,500 residential units in an area near the Penticton Regional Hospital.

At Tuesday's meeting, Penticton city council members approved moving forward to public consultation over a proposed Official Community Plan change for 1704 Government Street, which would change it from "industrial" to "mixed-use."

The 10-acre property is located at the edge of Penticton's industrial area off Ellis Creek, currently containing a warehouse used for bottle-washing.

The city has received a proposal to turn the location into housing, a mix of strata and rentals, with office and retail rentals as well. There would be approximately 11 buildings, ranging from six to 12 storeys, built in phases over several years.

City staff noted that office and retail space could support the hospital across the street, and that the lot has been "under-utilized" for multiple years.

Council supported sending the matter to public hearing, which is a preliminary step before council actually endorsing any design.

Once engagement is done, staff will summarize results for council and the public, at which time further decisions will be made.