RCMP seeking answers after Hedley man struck by hit-and-run driver and left by side of road with 'serious injuries'

Photo: GoFundMe - Kristen and Steve Simmons

RCMP are looking for the public’s help identifying a hit-and run driver, who left a beloved local volunteer and community member seriously injured by the side of the road earlier this month.

According to Princeton-based police, on June 9, 2023, at approximately midnight, a man was returning to his residence after securing a loose horse in the 6000 block of Highway 3, in Hedley, BC.

While walking along the highway, the man, identified by a GoFundMe and locals who reached out to Castanet as Steve Simmons, was hit by an unknown white SUV, possibly a Kia.

The vehicle sustained damage to its front right windshield, grill and hood.

"The driver of the Kia failed to stop and departed the scene. It was last seen travelling towards Hedley and Keremeos on Highway 3," reads a news release from Princeton RCMP.

"The pedestrian sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

The GoFundMe was set up shortly thereafter, to support Steve and his wife Kristen as Steve recovers.

Reportedly, Steve spent time in hospital in Kelowna, but he is now back in Hedley. They will be facing loss of income while he heals from the injuries and surgeries.

"Steve has been active in the Hedley fire department, and many other Hedley community activities. He's a very caring giving man who could now use some help," said community member Larry Verigin, in an email to Castanet.

"Also, help is required to find the person who left him for dead, on the side of the road, about midnight!"

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash-cam video or additional information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 and quote file number 2023-805.

The GoFundMe for Steve can be found here.