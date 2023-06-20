Medical simulation centre opens at Penticton Regional Hospital to better train doctors and nurses for various scenarios

Photo: Colin Dacre

Interior Health's fourth medical simulation centre has opened at Penticton Regional Hospital in partnership with the University of British Columbia Southern Medical Program.



“It’s welcome news, this fourth simulation centre will enhance patient care across the Interior region by providing health-care professionals and students with the opportunity to learn from realistic, safe medical scenarios,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, in a press release issued Tuesday.



IH says that the simulation programs are "designed to create medical scenarios providing health-care professionals and students with the most realistic experience for learning and refining procedures, patient care and team dynamics while in a safe environment."

Teams from multiple disciplines practice together, ideally in a similar environment with their own equipment, while also utilizing mannequins, actors and more to help re-create major incidents.



“Simulation exercises create an environment for research to enhance the quality of our patient care and safety. Through simulation, we want to promote collaboration and learning so that participants are truly achieving excellence in health-care delivery,” said Dr. Jared Baylis, medical director for the Interior Health simulation program and medical education simulation lead for the Southern Medical Program.

“Exercises can help strengthen skills and team communication, prompt reviews of specific protocols and may encourage teams to make changes to optimize workflow, space design and much more.”



?In October 2022, the program became the only one of its kind in B.C. to be accredited by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

The whole program began in 2009 in the Kootenays, when rural physician Dr. Jeff Plant and clinical nurse educator Eve Burkart worked to support their rural colleagues in providing best-practice quality care to patients experiencing high-risk, low-frequency events such as cardiac arrest or trauma.

The program quickly gained traction and spread in IH rural areas.



“It’s been fantastic to see this program grow from its beginnings in the Kootenay region to where we are now,” said Eve Burkart, clinical practice nurse educator with Interior Health.

“Simulation greatly benefits the medical staff, students and the teams they work with as they gain exposure to a range of patient events that they might not see regularly during residencies and rotations. This team focus was, and continues to be, particularly important in rural areas. Simulation provides specific experiences and training to strengthen the provision of evidence-based care without any risk to a patient.”

Earlier established centres include the Pritchard Simulation Centre in Kelowna, the Rae Fawcett Simulation Centre in Kamloops, the Kootenay Boundary Simulation Program in Trail, and the IH Rural Mobile Simulation Program that travels to 29 rural and regional sites.



“Simulation provides essential training that can really improve patient quality and safety. It's highly beneficial to learn and practice with real-life scenarios that includes all team members,” said Dr. Devin Harris, executive medical director, quality and patient safety, with Interior Health.

“Clinicians can learn and gain confidence and expertise in a supportive environment. This preparation will pay dividends for when an event does occur and will lead to healthier communities in the Interior.”

The participating authorities and schools believe the joint collaborative nature of the program will allow "development of comprehensive patient curriculum for the benefit of staff, students and clinical practitioners who are located and practice within the geographic boundaries of Interior Health."