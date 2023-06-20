Lawyer change by accused Osoyoos Canada Day shooter may cause trial delays

Photo: RCMP Steven Marlo Gallagher, seen in an RCMP mugshot.

The man accused of a 2021 Osoyoos Canada Day shooting has changed lawyers just a few weeks before pre-trial conferences were due to begin, prompting concern from Crown counsel about delays.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, born in 1992, is currently in custody and was recently found guilty of lighting a pharmacy on fire in Oliver in 2021.

He now faces another trial, related to a shooting at Osoyoos' White Sands Beach on July 1, 2022 during which a 22-year-old Maple Ridge man was left wounded. Gallagher turned himself in following that incident, but has since elected for a trial by judge and jury to answer assault and firearms charges.

On Monday, court heard that Gallagher had switched his counsel, and the new lawyer has a conflict with a pre-trial conference date set for July and more proceedings for early August.

His new lawyer, Nelson Selamaj, said he could not disclose reasons for his client changing counsel without violating attorney-client privilege.

Crown attorney Ann Lerchs voiced her worry that this would cause delays, especially given the added time required to schedule a jury trial.

"Although Mr. Gallagher certainly is free to make a choice to change his lawyer, he sought a lawyer who was not available on those particular dates. So, the Crown does have concern about delays in rescheduling," Lerchs said.

The judge ultimately allowed the change in lawyer and adjourned the pre-trial conference ahead of time. The proceedings will now be rescheduled for a later date.