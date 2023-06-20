Naramata Bench brewery stirring up tension over request to extend hours, capacity

Photo: Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.

Penticton's youngest brewery is hoping to extend its hours of operation and add more outdoor seating, citing comments from customers complaining they are not open late enough — but not everyone is on board.

Abandoned Rail Brewing Co., located on Davenport Avenue just along the KVR Trail on the Naramata Bench, opened in 2022.

City council approved its current operating hours of service of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week, with an occupant load in the picnic area of 30 people.

The brewery now wants to operate until 9 p.m., and increase the outdoor occupancy to 60 people.

"Many of our neighbours work in the wine industry, and after long days in the vineyard want to enjoy a beverage at our brewery, but are let down to find we are closed by the time they're finished work," reads a letter sent to city council from brewery co-owner Scott Breier, adding local mountain bikers have voiced a similar disappointment.

"This minor increase in hours will have a large impact on what we're able to offer and who we are able to offer it to. Being a small family-run business, this is not something we take lightly, as this change could make the difference in our success."

City council will review the application and dozens of pieces of correspondence from the public, including neighbours of the brewery, at Tuesday's meeting.

The letters from the public, obtained after a standard public notification for such a change, are a mix of support and rejection of the concept.

Some letters mention their support for the business in general, but not increased hours or capacity, citing anecdotal evidence of heavy traffic, overflowing parking, and loud drunks.

Others urge support for the extensions, calling it a valuable tourist and local draw.

Council will ponder its options Tuesday, which include staff recommendations to go with what the brewery has requested or find a compromise, such as increasing hours to 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., or keeping the hours the same but allowing more patrons in the picnic area.

Whatever recommendation council lands on will need to be forwarded to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final approval.