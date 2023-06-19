Get ready to celebrate Pow Wow Between the Lakes

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has sent out an information release with helpful tips from the Four Seasons Cultural Society for attending the 2023 Pow Wow Between the Lakes this weekend.

The pow wow will kick off Friday, June 23 at the South Okanagan Events Centre, and run through Sunday, featuring the eight bands of the Okanagan Nation Alliance in a celebration open to everyone.

“This pow wow is the beginning of a new era for the Four Seasons Cultural Society. A new generation of Penticton Indian Band youth are picking up the eagle feather to lead the pow wow into the future,” said Kristine Jack, Executive Director of the Four Seasons Cultural Society.

“What better way to signal our hope for healing and reconciliation than bringing the pow wow to the traditional lands of SnPink’tn and the South Okanagan Events Centre.”

Wondering how to attend? Here is some key info:

Buy a weekend pass for $20 which includes access to all four grand entries / competitions. Day passes are also available for $10, and children five and under are free

The four sessions take place Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Each session is expected to last about 4 to 5 hours and will feature the Grand Entry, dance competition, specials and more

Indigenous elders have a reserved seating area in the stands and a special area on the floor for refreshments. Seating for all other spectators is in the stands and is not assigned

Concessions at the SOEC will include Jackpot for Indian Tacos and Fry Bread, plus food trucks in the plaza

Activities will include intertribal dances that will be open to anyone

47 vendors are registered, offering a wide range of crafts and goods

Camping is available at the Penticton Indian Band ball diamonds on a first-come, first-served basis, with tents on the field and room for trailers in the parking lot. There will be portapotties but no showers. No overnight camping at the SOEC

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services has partnered with the event to showcase local talent including Japanese drummers, African Zumba dancers and Mexican folklore as entertainment between sessions

Tickets are available online in advance here, and will also be available at the door. For more information about the event, click here.