Peach City Beach Cruise set to welcome roughly 800 show cars this weekend in Penticton

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes Wayne Wood, Jeannie Kilby, Jacques Lefebvre and Kim Eastlick of the Peach City Beach Cruise with some of their own vehicles.

The annual Peach City Beach Cruise is revving its engines, ready to show off hundreds of incredible cars all along Penticton's scenic lakeshore this weekend.

On June 23, 24 and 25, take a stroll along Okanagan Lake and enjoy up to 800 vintage, collector, hot rod and custom vehicles from all around Western Canada and the United States.

Lakeshore Drive all the way from the S.S. Sicamous to the Penticton Lakeside Hotel will be full of show vehicles, as well as Lakawana and Rotary Parks.

Attendees are encouraged to walk the strip and take in all the unique and rare vehicles, while stopping to chat to their owners.

Each evening, Gyro Park will be a hub of entertainment, with vendors and a beverage garden. The public is welcome to bring a chair and set up to watch live music and enjoy the atmosphere.

