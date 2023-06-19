Continuing work at Penticton's 'point intersection' expected to cause traffic disruptions

Photo: City of Penticton An overview of the point intersection project, underway now.

Pentictonites are warned to be ready that construction is moving to the high-traffic intersection of Pineview Road and South Main Street beginning next Monday, June 26, part of an overall project that includes accommodation for the lake-to-lake bike lane.

Road closures and detours should be expected, along with anticipated significant disruption throughout the area for months.

“This upcoming work is the next step in a multi-step project that is designed to improve traffic flow and safety on a stretch of road that will only continue to get busier,” says Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure.

“With its large scope and broad geographical area, we know this will create some headaches in the short term but doing this work now as one project will minimize future disruptions and provide safe passage for all residents in the area.”

South Main Street between Kinney Avenue and Green Avenue will be closed during daytime construction hours, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Local residents will still have access.

Drivers are asked to watch for signage and traffic control personnel. Work will continue until the end of the construction season this fall.

Pineview Road between Dartmouth Drive and South Main Street will also be closed to all but residential traffic.

Travellers to or from the Wiltse neighbourhood will be redirected to Dartmouth Avenue.

"Letters have been sent to neighbours living within the immediate area of the construction zones. Others passing through the southeast section of the city should watch for signs and traffic control personnel, and prepare for delays," reads a press release from the city Monday.

For more on the project and a map of the construction area, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.