Penticton property owners should expect tax notices in their mail this week

Photo: Casey Richardson

It's that time of year again in Penticton — property tax notices will start arriving in Penticton mailboxes this week.

Property owners must pay by July 31, either to set up a payment plan or pay the lump sum.

Residents are advised that to avoid standing in potentially long lines at City Hall, there are other ways to make payment:

Online through your financial institution with either online or telephone banking services (allow 3-5 business days for the city to receive payment)

Online with a credit card (there is no credit card option in-person at City Hall)

A cheque through mail, courier or at the City Hall drop box

Sign up for pre-authorized payments for utilities and property taxes

Eligible homeowners are reminded to claim their provincial homeowner grants by July 31. Applications are available online here or by calling 1-888-355-2700.

Information on property tax deferral can be found here.

Any property owners in Penticton who have not received their notice by June 30 should contact the city's tax department at 250-490-2485 or [email protected]