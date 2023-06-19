Penticton beer scene heats up for summertime

Photo: Penbrewtour file photo

Raise a cold one to the Penticton summer with a glass of delicious, locally made craft beer this month.

There’s no better way to drink up the Penticton beer scene than a tour through Penbrewtour, a tour company owner and operator Lucas Knoll said was “inspired by the growing brewery scene in Penticton and a local who felt it deserved a dynamic tour for all to enjoy the craft beer, wine and ciders it provides.”

“Originally in 2019 I was sitting at the cannery patio sipping on the Muse beer thinking what better way to enjoy summer than to be with friends and having craft beer,” he added.

A 12-seater bike takes groups with a minimum of six people around to three local breweries that have partnered with Penbrewtours, including Neighbourhood Brewing, Slackwater Brewing and Cannery Brewing.

A tour typically takes two-and-half hours, explained Knoll, as guests “(travel) around downtown Penticton … to enjoy their craft drinks and entertainment offered at the (above mentioned) establishments.”

At each stop, it’s approximately 35 to 45 minutes to enjoy a tasting.

The most popular tour, said Knoll, is the private brewery tour, which allows groups with a minimum of six people to rent the entire bike “VIP style” to enjoy. Guests are welcome to play their own music as they tour around Penticton’s local craft beer scene.

“(It’s) generally a great time and fun way to explore Penticton,” said Knoll.

Penbrewtours is currently in the process of working to partner with other establishments to open up alternative tours for those who may prefer other types of drinks over beer, with Knoll encouraging the public to give his social media pages a like and a follow to keep up with news.

“I do want to give a shout-out to the other three breweries that we have not been able to link on our tours due to distance,” he added, which include The Barley Mill Brew Pub, Tin Whistle Brewery and Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.

An estimated date for tours to begin is July 1st, but for more information, visit penbrewtour.ca.

Visiting Neighbourhood Brewing outside of a tour? Be sure to try their Mexican-inspired menu that “travels the world of flavour,” in a family-friendly establishment.

Visit neighbourhoodbrewing.com for more information.

Carve out some time after a tour with Penbrewtours to hit Tin Whistle Brewery, a local brewery that makes “beer built for the journey.”

Known as the “original craft brewery of the South Okanagan Valley,” the brewery was the 12th to open in B.C. in 1995 and is said to be named after the first train to run on the Kettle Valley Railway.

Family-owned and operated by Alexis Esseltine and Timothy Scoon, the brewery offers beer on draft, as well as an ever-rotating list of “locally inspired experimental beers,” alongside cider, wider, non-alcoholic drinks, fruit drinks, and a small selection of snacks.

Wood Wood Pizzeria, a on-site pizza trailer, is also on site.

New summer beers that are available on draft or to-go include the Good Things New England IPA x Lager, the Cucumber Lemon Saison and the Queen of the Tart Prickly Pear Cactus Sour.

For more information, visit tinwhistlebrewery.com, or visit the brewery, which is located in Penticton’s historic Cannery Trade Centre at 1475 Fairview Rd, which is also home to a variety of local shops.

Building manager Jillian Bateman said it’s the “the creative transformation of the space from a huge, open canning and storage facility to shared space for small businesses,” that makes the Cannery Trade Centre so unique, considering the “oldest building in the complex was built in 1936 for a packing house.”

“The current owners bought the property in 1983 and created the Cannery Trade Centre,” explained Bateman.

“With a few exceptions, every business in the Cannery is locally owned and operated.”

And there’s plenty of hidden gems in the Cannery, including tortillas that are made on-site at Wrap It Up Tortilla, with some other hotspots in the building being The Nest Restaurant, Many Hats Theatre Company and Black Rabbit Fabric.

Visit cannerytradecentre.com for more information.

