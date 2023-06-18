The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has one of the rescue's favourite house cats up to adopt

Casey Richardson

A 'One-eyed champ' has come up for adoption at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Oreo is six years old and one of the favourite house cats of the rescue.

"This boy is so special. Even after the trauma and the surgery he has shown us nothing but love and is absolutely a big hit around here at the farm," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

Oreo keeps himself well-groomed and loves to be brushed.

"He loves a good lap and he does play, just in his own style," Byer added.

Oreo is one of many adult cats the animal sanctuary has that are currently looking for their forever family.

If you're interested in learning more about Oreo or any of the other cats available, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]