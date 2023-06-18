Summerland museum shares the story pays homage to some of the Italian families who helped shape town

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society The original Summerland Troop "C" Squadron of the British Columbia Dragoons in 1927. Johnny Betuzzi and Marino Biagioni are in uniform on the back row.

With a nod to Italian Heritage Month, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society looked into some of the Italian families who helped shape Summerland and celebrate their contribution to the community.

According to the museum, the first Italian family of note to call Summerland home were actually members of the Italian nobility, with three of them having served in the Italian parliament.

The Dentice di Frasso family were some of the first pioneers to Summerland, with eight members moving to town in 1902 and purchasing land in Prairie Valley, on what became known as Millionaire's Row.

The museum said their land was situated on Dale Meadows Rd next to what is now Millionaire's Row Cidery. The family-owned the property until 1923 when Count Carlo Dentice di Frasso and his new wife Countess Dorothy sold it.

The family bought the Palace di Madama in Rome, and a mansion in Beverly Hills, CA, where they hosted celebrity parties with Hollywood stars such as Marlene Dietrich, Katherine Hepburn, and Frank Sinatra.

"The Palace was later appropriated by Mussolini in 1941, and is now used by the Italian government, while the CA mansion sold a few years ago for an eye-watering $23.5M," the museum said.

The Biagioni family was another well-known family, for their stonework and the construction of some of Summerland's iconic stone buildings, most notably the family's own house which is now Zia's Stonehouse Restaurant and St Stephens's Anglican Church.

It began with Alfredo Orests Alberto Biagioni, who was born in Filicaia, Provincia de Lucca in 1884 and after travelling right at the turn of the century for work, sought more adventure head off to the Okanagan in 1909.

The museum said some other men from his hometown had made the journey ahead of him, and so Biagioni joined men such as Joe Carsorso, Joe Rossi, and Nick Biagioni in Kelowna to work on a brickyard.

Biagioni honed his construction skills and worked on many of Summerland's buildings, including the Bank of Montreal, Overwaitea, and Macs Cafe.

Amongst other notable Summerland-Italian families is the Betuzzi family, who all became active members of the Summerland community.

"Luigi Betuzzi emigrated from Camporgiano, near Florence, to Summerland in 1913, and was joined by his wife and four children six years later. He worked with Alfredo Biagioni for some time," The museum said.

The eldest son, Giovanni (John), was a member of the Kiwanis Club, a Legion member, a director of the Hospital Board and of the Summerland Co-Op Growers Assoc., a member of the Summerland Singers and Players, a member of both Summerland and Penticton Bands, a member of the Penticton Symphony Orchestra, and an active member of the Church of the Holy Child.

"There are numerous other Italian families who have similarly dedicated their lives to the Summerland community, such as the Bartolomeoli family who moved here in 1919 to operate orchards and a packing plant in Happy Valley, but too little space to write about them all," the museum said.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.