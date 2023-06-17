Summerland Legion hosting Canada Day Picnic. in Memrorial Park

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland announced their plans for a special Canada Day Picnic in Memorial Park.

On Saturday, July 1, the official ceremony for Canada Day will kick off at 11 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony and greetings from the three levels of government. This will be followed by the traditional singing of “O Canada” and “Happy Birthday”.

The day includes a free BBQ, Canada Day cake and ice cream after the ceremony. Sparkle and Canada flag tattoos, Canada flags and pins, are also free for attendees.

The Legion shared that the kids traditional picnic games will run from 11:15 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m., thanks to Summerland Girl Guides.

While the event is free, donations are being gratefully accepted on-site by the Summerland Legion to help defray the cost of this community event.

A complete schedule will soon be available on the RCL 22 website here.