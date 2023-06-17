Pet-Friendly Penticton announces launch of Pet Supply Lending Library & Food Bank

Photo: Pet-Friendly Penticton

Pet owners in need of supplies can find a new type of support in the Penticton community, thanks to a community support initiative launched by Pet-Friendly Penticton.

On Saturday, the not-for-profit project announced the start of its Pet Supply Lending Library & Food Bank.

"Thanks to the generous support from some members of the community, and a wagonload that I picked up yesterday from our friends at the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen, we are officially launching this latest initiative alongside an announcement that Pet-Friendly Penticton now has a Pet-Friendly Office Space to call home," Pet-Friendly Penticton said in their social media post.

They are currently carrying items for dogs, cats, and small pets, including:

Carriers & Crates

Leashes, Collars, Harnesses, Haltis

Muzzles & Medical Cones

Toys & Training Tools

Dishes, Slow-feeders, Puzzle Feeders, Lick Pads & Snuffle Mats

Books & Magazines & Educational Pamphlets from local organizations

For more details on the Pet Supply Lending Library & Food Bank, head to their website here.

Their food bank is operating by appointment for emergency food support only until the organization has secured ongoing arrangements with community partners.

The new service will operate out of their brand new pet-friendly office location at Spare Room Co Self Storage on Camrose at Okanagan Avenue in Penticton.

To make an appointment, text or call PFP at 236-900-MEOW (6369). They ask to note whether you will be bringing your pet for sizing.