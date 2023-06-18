Work continues bringing down unstable slope over Hwy 97 in Summerland

Photo: Tom Horton File photo of the second slide that occurred on Highway 97

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure continues to conduct slope mitigation work on Highway 97 in Summerland, successfully bringing down unstable material on the slope.

In an update from the District of Summerland on Friday, they said airbag scaling has been successful in bringing down portions of the slope in a "safe controlled manner."

Scaling is set to continue daily through the weekend and into next week.

The highway remains at single-lane alternating traffic and is expected to be so "until further notice," according to MoTI. There is intermittent closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. where travellers can expect 20-minute delays at this time.

MoTI previously told Castanet that geotechnical assessments determined there are nearly 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material on the slope above Highway 97 in Summerland at the site of two recent landslides that will need to come down.

The first slide occurred on May 15, when the clay bluff beside Highway 97 crashed down and covered all four lanes of the highway.

Crews started constructing a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety before re-opening additional lanes after a geotechnical assessment was conducted.



Construction of the retaining wall began on May 23 and the ministry said at the time they anticipated the wall will take approximately two weeks to complete, subject to weather and site conditions.

Then, another slide occurred on the evening of June 5, just 200 metres north of the original.

MoTI said the only impact from the second slide was to the ongoing construction of the retaining wall, which had to stop work while the area was flown and assessed for safety.

"Our geotechnical engineers have also recommended additional measures to strengthen the effectiveness of the retaining wall, so we now anticipate construction will continue for at least an additional week," MoTI said in a statement to Castanet.

Once crews have safely brought down the unstable material, the ministry plans to relocate the lock blocks to the shoulder and open the additional lanes.

At the time, there is still no estimation on when Highway 97 could fully reopen.