Local kids make change at Summerland Fire Hall

Photo: District of Summerland

Two local kids who wanted to honour firefighters in Summerland the same way they honoured their cousin in Calgary have made a change at the fire hall.

Sloane (7) and Carmella (9) Pagliocchini wrote to Mayor Doug Holmes in January about putting up a flag at the Summerland Fire Hall. In their letter, they explained how fire halls had lowered their flags to half-mast when their cousin, Derek Sharman, who was a firefighter in Calgary, had perished.

The District of Summerland said Holmes spoke about it with Fire Chief Rob Robinson, who arranged to acquire the pole.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Holmes, Councillors Janet Peake and Richard Barkwill, Fire Chief Robinson and Deputy Fire Chief Pat Hawkes were joined by the Pagliocchini sisters for the raising of the Canadian flag at the new flagpole at Summerland Fire Hall.

"From now on Summerland will be able to carry out this tradition to honour any firefighters who lose their life protecting our community," the district said.

Photo: District of Summerland