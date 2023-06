Photo: Castanet file photo of donated canned goods

The Salvation Army in Penticton is hosting its Family Fun and Food Drive Saturday, working to collect food for the community.

A number of free activities will be running throughout the day as volunteers will be accepting non-perishable food items.

Volunteers at the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank have been seeing a non-stop rise in demand.

The Family Fun Food Drive is on from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 2469 South Main Street.