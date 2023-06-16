Pair of Shooting Star Amusements Carnival Days all-day wristbands in Penticton up for grabs

Photo: Shooting Star Amusements

Have a ball of fun in Penticton for Carnival Days, which is back in Penticton again for a long weekend.

From June 14-18, the rides, games and more will be ongoing at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Canadian mobile midway company travels throughout B.C. and stops in towns to set up their festivals.

Try out their Midway rides like the bumper cars, berry-go-round, the Zipper, or the Tilt A Whirl.

There's also a chance to enter to win a pair of all-day wristbands, valued at $80 online here.

The carnival runs:

Friday - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*Closing hours vary, based on weather and guest attendance. Please ask at the Ticket Booth for closing hours before you purchase your tickets or wristbands

For more information about the full schedule and pricing, head to their website here.